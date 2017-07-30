EPD searching for gunman who they say threatened family

It happened Saturday in the 700 block of Sweetser Avenue (WFIE)

Evansville police are looking for whoever threatened a family with a gun in a south side neighborhood.

It happened Saturday in the 700 block of Sweetser Avenue.

Witnesses said a man was pointing a gun at a family over an argument.

Police said he then ran behind a house and fired a shot into the air.

Police did not track down the suspect, but if you have information you're asked to give them a call.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

