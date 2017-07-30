EPD searching for gunman who they say threatened family - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD searching for gunman who they say threatened family

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are looking for whoever threatened a family with a gun in a south side neighborhood. 

It happened Saturday in the 700 block of Sweetser Avenue. 

Witnesses said a man was pointing a gun at a family over an argument. 

Police said he then ran behind a house and fired a shot into the air. 

Police did not track down the suspect, but if you have information you're asked to give them a call. 

