PREVIEW: Otters set to face Boomers in series finale Sunday

The Evansville Otters finish a three-game series and nine-game homestand Sunday at Bosse Field against the Schaumburg Boomers, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and gates opening an hour before.

On Sunday, it’s Meijer Day and Courier and Press Family Sunday at the ballpark. For Family Day Sunday, tickets for four will be $12 and select concession items will be $2.

Evansville (37-28) is hoping to salvage one win this weekend against Schaumburg after dropping the first two games and falling to 0-5 against the Boomers with one game between the two remaining.

A win on Sunday would give the Otters a 6-3 record on the longest homestand of the season and it would prevent the Boomers from sweeping the season series.

After Evansville had five straight games with double-figure hit totals earlier this week, the Otters’ offense has been held in check to a combined six runs and 14 hits against Schaumburg.

Against the Boomers, the Otters have gone back-to-back games without hitting a home run for the first time since July 4-5 at Lake Erie.

Dane Phillips’ on-base streak now sits at 15 games after a hit Saturday.

Luc Rennie will start Sunday in the series finale, his seventh start of the season. Rennie was solid in his last start on July 25 against Traverse City, earning the win. He pitched seven scoreless innings while allowing six hits and posting seven strikeouts.

Schaumburg (43-21) has utilized a steady offense so far in the series.

On Saturday, David Harris hit two home runs against the Otters. He picked up his ninth and 10th home runs of the season and hit his first home run since July 9 at River City.

On the mound, the Boomers will start Conrad Wozniak Sunday. Wozniak has won his last two starts, which includes a win this past week at Southern Illinois. In going 5 2/3 innings, he allowed two runs off six hits in the win against the Miners.

Courtesy: Evv. Otters