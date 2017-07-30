King sets Women's 50m Breaststroke World Record day after setting American record

On the final day of the 17th FINA World Championships, Evansville native Lilly King placed first in the 50-meter Breaststroke.

King's time of 29.4 gave her the first-place finish. This comes day after King set the American record for fastest 50-meter Breaststroke, at 29.6 seconds.

[RELATED: King sets American Record in 50m Breaststroke semifinal]

Russia swimmer Yuliya Efimova, who was the target of King's notorious finger-wag at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finished second with a time of 29.57.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.