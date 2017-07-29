Schaumburg clinches weekend series, beats Evansville

The Schaumburg Boomers took an early lead and cruised to 9-4 win over the Evansville Otters Saturday in front of 2,635.

Schaumburg scored two runs in the first inning when John Holland and Josh Gardiner each recorded RBI singles, giving the Boomers a 2-0 advantage.

Evansville got one run back in the bottom half when John Schultz’s RBI single scored Ryan Long, making the score 2-1.

Boomer David Harris had a multi-homer game with his first one coming in the third, a two-run shot, that gave Schaumburg a 4-1 lead. In the fifth, Harris hit a solo home run to left to make it 5-1.

The Boomers added another run in the sixth off Holland’s second RBI single of the game.

Schaumburg continued to roll with three runs in the seventh. The first run of the frame came on a wild pitch and Cosimo Cannella’s RBI single made it 8-1. Jack Parenty hit a sacrifice fly to make it 9-1 Boomers.

The Otters scored two runs in the seventh with an RBI groundout from Christopher Riopedre and a Long RBI double.

Josh Allen’s RBI ground out in the ninth capped the scoring.

Jason Broussard took the loss, allowing five runs–four earned–off nine hits and four walks in four innings. He also struck out six batters.

Kagen Hopkins earned the win for Schaumburg, giving up one unearned run and striking eight in six innings.

The last game of the longest homestand of the season is Sunday at Bosse Field with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

On Sunday, it’s Meijer Day and Courier and Press Family Sunday at the ballpark. For Family Day Sunday, tickets for four will be $12 and select concession items will be $2.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters