Annual softball tournament expected to raise thousands for Mt. Vernon athletes

The 10th Annual Jason Stevens Memorial Softball Tournament brought hundreds of Tri-Staters to Brittlebank Park in Mt. Vernon, IN.

Nearly 500 people packed Brittlebank Park in Mt. Vernon to benefit local high school athletes.

The 10th Annual Jason Stevens Memorial Softball Tournament raises thousands of dollars every year that benefit some Mt. Vernon High School athletic teams.

The Stevens family decided to make a difference in honor of their loved one, Jason, who died in a car crash almost a decade ago.

Stevens' brother, Hunter, told us Jason was a dedicated former athlete and served in the United States Air Force before he passed.

The tournament is a prime example of how a community can turn a traumatic event into something positive.

"Getting the support from Mt. Vernon and just the entire Tri-State," said Jason's brother, Hunter Stevens, "We've got guys from North Posey, Haubstadt, Evansville, and they just come every year and support this tournament, and support us. It's just a good way to remember Jason because this is what he loved doing."

We're told Jason was a dedicated Mt. Vernon High School baseball and wrestling athlete.

The Stevens family tells us last summer they raised almost $10,000 for the baseball and wrestling teams.

The tournament concludes at Brittlebank Park Sunday afternoon.

