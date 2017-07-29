Hundreds rally for the "Back the Blue" event

Hundreds of people rallied down Highway 66 from Mount Vernon to Newburgh. Jeepers from all over the Tri-State came together for the Back the Blue event.

Organizers for this event ask: why just show appreciation when times get tough? They want to show appreciation annually for those who put their life on the line every day.

This is only the second year for Evansville Area Jeepers to Back the Blue and the event was twice the size it was last year.

Nearly 300 Jeepers decked out in flags drove over 30 miles spanning three counties.

This year's ride ended at Newburgh's Lock and Dam Park after a full police escort along the route.

Organizers hope the event grows even more next summer.

