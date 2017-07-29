ISP: 'flat front tire' possible cause of Posey Co. rollover crash; investigation continues

The rollover accident, which sent three people to the hospital, may have been caused by a flat front tire on the vehicle, according to Indiana State Police (ISP) press release.

It happened around 7 p.m. on westbound I-64 near the Poseyville exit. Only one car was involved. We're told Indiana State Police, Sheriff, and fire crews were on the scene.

According to ISP, three Warrick County residents, who were wearing their seat belts, were in the vehicle when it crashed. All three of the individuals were taken to Deaconess Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The press release states, troopers believe the cause of the crash to be a flat front tire, but the crash remains under investigation.

