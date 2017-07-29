3 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Posey Co.

We have a traffic alert out of Posey County.

Dispatch confirms there was a rollover crash on westbound I-64 near the Poseyville exit.

Only one car was involved.

Our crew on the scene says one lane is now open and traffic is moving slowly.

Indiana State Police confirms 3 people taken to Deaconess Hospital - 1 vehicle ax. 1 lane is now open - traffic moving slowly. https://t.co/FpsgHxW0N4 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) July 30, 2017

We're told Indiana State Police, Sheriff, and fire crews are on the scene.

ISP confirms three people were taken to Deaconess Hospital.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

