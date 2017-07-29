3 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Posey Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

3 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Posey Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert out of Posey County.

Dispatch confirms there was a rollover crash on westbound I-64 near the Poseyville exit. 

Only one car was involved.

Our crew on the scene says one lane is now open and traffic is moving slowly.

We're told Indiana State Police, Sheriff, and fire crews are on the scene.

ISP confirms three people were taken to Deaconess Hospital.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly