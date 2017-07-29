Healthcare a big topic at Congressman James Comer town hall

Dispatch confirms there was a rollover crash on westbound I-64 near mile marker 12.More >>
This was congressman James Comer's 21st town hall since taking office in January.More >>
Hundreds of people rallied down Highway 66 from Mount Vernon to Newburgh. Jeepers from all over the Tri-State came together for the Back the Blue event.More >>
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has cleared the "Freak Out" ride to continue operating in Indiana.More >>
The Evansville Otters took time out of their game day to give our young sluggers some playing tips.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
A Kentucky OBGYN found herself jumping into action on a day she was at the hospital as a patient, ready to have her own baby.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
