IN officials clear out "Freak Out" ride for use

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has cleared the "Freak Out" ride to continue operating in Indiana.More >>
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has cleared the "Freak Out" ride to continue operating in Indiana.More >>
The Evansville Otters took time out of their game day to give our young sluggers some playing tips.More >>
The Evansville Otters took time out of their game day to give our young sluggers some playing tips.More >>
Someone stole items from a local nonprofit. That's according to Posey County's Pound Puppies.More >>
Someone stole items from a local nonprofit. That's according to Posey County's Pound Puppies.More >>
Fancy cars were the major draw at the 4H center on the last day of the Vanderburgh County Fair. 100 cars from different eras were on display as well as some motorcycles.More >>
Fancy cars were the major draw at the 4H center on the last day of the Vanderburgh County Fair. 100 cars from different eras were on display as well as some motorcycles.More >>
A Heartland soldier was laid to rest more than 60 years after he died in the Korean War.More >>
A Heartland soldier was laid to rest more than 60 years after he died in the Korean War.More >>