IN officials clear out "Freak Out" ride for use

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has cleared the "Freak Out" ride to continue operating in Indiana.

This comes after a deadly fair accident in Columbus, Ohio, where one person died and seven others were hurt after a portion of the Fireball ride fell off mid-flight.

The manufacturer of the Fireball requested any fair with that ride should shut it down.

However, there's been some confusion about another amusement ride from a different manufacturer called "Fireball."

That ride has not been shut down.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

?