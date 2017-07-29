Otters hold youth camp for young sluggers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Otters hold youth camp for young sluggers

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Otters took time out of their game day to give our young sluggers some playing tips. 

On Saturday, they held a youth camp from 9 a.m. to noon at Bosse field.

Around 20 campers attended with ages ranging from four to 12. 

The kids learned the basics of hitting, throwing and catching. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly