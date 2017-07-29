Items stolen from Pike Co. Pound Puppies

Someone stole items from a local nonprofit. That's according to Posey County's Pound Puppies.

They told 14 News they were trying to have a rummage sale to help pay for treating over 20 dogs with heartworm disease.

Volunteers with the shelter say when they arrived at the sale Saturday morning, they discovered many of their items had been stolen.

Organizers with the shelter took to Facebook to comment how sad they were someone would steal from the sick animals.

We're told a police report has been filed.

