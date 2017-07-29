Car show serves as major draw on Vanderburgh Co. Fair's last day

Fancy cars were the major draw at the 4H center on the last day of the Vanderburgh County Fair. 100 cars from different eras were on display as well as some motorcycles.

The vehicles came from all over the Tri-State.

They set up shop right outside the talent show.

Organizers said it was a great opportunity for the public to learn how all the fancy cars and motorcycles work.

The festivities also featured Demolition Derby and a tractor pull.

