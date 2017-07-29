Heartland soldier laid to rest more than 60 yrs. after death in Korean War

A Heartland soldier was laid to rest more than 60 years after he died in the Korean War.

The remains of Corporal Edward Lee Borders returned home to Harrisburg on Thursday.

He was declared dead after being listed as missing in action in 1954.

His funeral took place at the Cottage Grove Cemetery in Harrisburg.

The Military used DNA testing to confirm his identity.

