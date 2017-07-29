Tropicana hosts job fair for new land-based casino

The new land based casino coming to Evansville is only a few months away from opening, and right now, Tropicana is trying to recruit new employees.

They held a job fair at the Las Vegas room at the Tropicana hotel.

Right now, we're told about 85 jobs are available.

Anyone who was interested got to interview about any job openings.

The jobs range from security, table games, and the slot machines.

The land-based casino is expected to open before the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.