Gilda's Club helping ease back to school stress through donation collection

Gilda's Club is helping ease the stress in filling backpacks for back to school.

Saturday was their second annual Back to School Bash at Cypress Baptist Church in Boonville.

The organization collected donations to help fill backpacks with school supplies. Gilda's Club is a nonprofit that provides support for people battling cancer.

This year, they decided to set up shop in Warrick County.

We're told Gilda's Club aimed at filling 50 backpacks, but they went way beyond that filling out 100.

