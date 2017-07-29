PREVIEW: Otters look to even series Saturday against Boomers

The Evansville Otters are looking to even a weekend series Saturday against the Schaumburg Boomers after falling in game one Friday 4-2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Bosse Field with gates opening an hour before.

On Saturday, it’s Joint Replacement Night at the ballpark with the game being sponsored by Deaconess, Orthopaedic Associates and Progressive Health. Deaconess will also be giving away a hand fan to the first 1,000 fans.

In losing Friday, Evansville (37-27) had its five-game winning streak snapped as the Otters were held to six hits after scoring 34 runs and accumulating 46 hits in their sweep of Traverse City earlier this week.

Dane Phillips had his 12-game hitting streak snapped in the series opener, going 0 for 2. However, his on-base streak is still intact, reaching 14 straight games after two walks.

John Schultz now has 21 multi-hit games this season after getting two of the six hits.

Jason Broussard will make his third start of the season Saturday for Evansville. Broussard has been an effective reliever for the Otters, but he will be making his first start since July 1 against Florence.

Broussard had a no-decision, while allowing two runs in three innings and he also took a no-decision in his first start on June 27 against Normal.

Schaumburg (42-21) received timely hitting on Friday, especially from James Keller, who had a home run and three RBIs.

Kagen Hopkins will start the middle game of the series for the Boomers. He made his last start on July 23 at Gateway, surrendering three runs off seven hits in three innings.