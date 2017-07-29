Knox Co. man 'Air-Evaced' to Deaconess after ORV collides with car

Two people, one adult and a juvenile, were injured on Friday when an off-road vehicle (ORV) collided with a passenger car.More >>
Indiana University swimmer Lilly King finished the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 29.60 on SaturdayMore >>
Law enforcement is on scene at a liquor store on 9th Street for a shots fired call.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies with the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force took Timothy Hudson into custody on Friday.More >>
The decision to remove a ride similar to the one that broke apart at the Ohio state fair was made moments after word spread about the that deadly accident. The Hopkins County fair had to remove a ride similar to the ride from Ohio.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
A familiar face in the Midlands made an appearance on the hit A&E TV show Live PD.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
