Knox Co. man 'Air-Evaced' to Deaconess after ORV collides with car

Two people, one adult and a juvenile, were injured on Friday when an off-road vehicle (ORV) collided with a passenger car.

According to a press release from Indiana DNR Law Enforcement District 7, the accident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. on County Road 825 West in Hazelton.

Jody Schatz, 19-years-old, of Decker, was driving a Honda ORV when a car struck the ORV. The impact from the collision ejected Schatz from the ORV, landing him in the windshield of the car.

Schatz was Air-Evaced to Deaconess Hospital to be treated for lacerations and head trauma. Schatz was not wearing a helmet, according to DNR.

A juvenile, who was a passenger in the Honda ORV, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

