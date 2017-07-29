King sets American Record in 50m Breaststroke semifinal

Indiana University swimmer Lilly King finished the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 29.60 on Saturday.

King's time earned her a first place finish and set a new American Record for fastest time. During qualifying earlier in the day, King out-paced the rest of the competition by turning in the fastest time of 50-meter breaststroke at 29.76.

The finals of the 50-meter breaststroke will take place on Sunday. For a complete schedule of events, click the following link: World Swimming Championships schedule.

