Hopkins Co. Fair removes ride from fair after accident in Ohio

The decision to remove a ride similar to the one that broke apart at the Ohio state fair was made moments after word spread about the that deadly accident.

The Hopkins County fair had to remove a ride similar to the ride from Ohio.

Right now a stop order on the ride has been sent out throughout the state. That ride is called a cyclops, and it isn't the same ride as the one in Ohio, but it is similar. The manufacturers are conducting tests, to see if the ride may malfunction.

The ride likely won't be back at the fair.

Right now there haven't been any safety problems reported on the ride. The company that ships these rides out made the call shortly after they heard about the accident in Ohio.

They say it was all done voluntarily.

"We didn't have to do anything. This was a proactive thing that we did. Moments after hearing the indication of what happened in Ohio. As soon as that occurred they sent out mass calls and emails, right away, this just happened this just happened," says operations manager Mike Neighbors.

Neighbors also says that there are people that are certified in operating the rides, and those people need a supervisor to give prior approval before allowing them to operate a ride.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved