Graffiti problems hit Oakland City

Homes, cars, a DNR truck, the new high school tennis courts, and a local church playground are all covered in green and red graffiti.

Oakland City Assistant Chief of Police, Tim Gaines, said he was shocked when the paint started popping up.

"It's not a normal everyday occurrence in Oakland City, this kind of took us all by surprise due to the fact that were don't really have this type of incidence occur on a regular basis," said Gaines.

Gaines explained the juveniles who did this have confessed, but that doesn't change the fact that innocent community members have already had to spend money and effort cleaning it up.

Officials with the department of natural resources said after their car got vandalized, a group of their youth helpers worked for nearly an hour to get the graffiti off.

"I've never seen anything like that around here...We had to use a couple different waxes and towels it took five of us to get the whole thing off just the side of the truck," said fish and wildlife intern, Courtney Lopez.

Gaines explained once the case is complete and the prosecutor decides the punishments, they will work to get rid of the rest of the paint.

