Audubon Metals chooses expansion over relocation, adds 39 full-time jobs to Henderson plant

Audubon Metals announced today that the aluminum producer will expand it's plant and add 39 full-time jobs.

Audubon's $8 million investment will include a new aluminum smelting furnace that will boost production capacity. The plan is also to expand the company's production storage building and to build a new warehouse.

The company says the expansion is necessary to meet increased demand. Audubon opened it's Henderson branch more than 20 years ago with 55 employees.

Now, they're up to 270 with more on the way.

CEO Jim Butkus tells us the expansion will be complete by the end of the year. They plan to start hiring the first of next year. Butkus says Audubon trains its employees, and they are looking for the best workforce they can find.

"It's a tough environment. We're a smelting and a scrap business. It's very difficult for those who are used to a pristine warehouse environment, but I think the rewards are there, our compensation packages," says Butkus.

Butkus tells us he plans to hire people from Kentucky. He says Audubon considered relocating in Texas, but decided Henderson was still the best place for them.

Butkus says several organizations both local and state came together to come up with a plan to grow the business. Audobon says they are a strong partner and employer in the community.

"The overall package has just been tremendous. It's given us the confidence even though we've been pressured considerably by our customer base to look elsewhere be closer to their facilities. We feel very confident with the cooperation of all these different entities here in town that we can be successful growing the business here in Henderson, Kentucky," says Butkus.

