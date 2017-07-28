Arrest made in connection to Jeanette Ave. garage burglary

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies with the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force took Timothy Hudson into custody on Friday.

In the dark, quiet early hours of Thursday, homeowners along Jeanette Avenue had an unwelcome visitor. You can see him in that footage helping himself into their backyard through a fence.

“We like to be able to see everything and to keep all of our entrances, just be able to pull it up on our phones and look,” homeowner Anja Cassada said.

The couple tells 14 News they had just gone to bed around 4 a.m. Their bedroom is only feet away from the detached garage. The burglar walked into the building through an unlocked door.

Among the items reported stolen: a laptop, a GoPro, power tools and several batteries.

“He actually stood in front of my van, looked directly into that camera and then came over here,” Cassada explained.

The crime is clearly causing concern for those who live nearby.

“Pretty much all neighbors that I talked to actually said they would keep their eye out more,” explained Cassada.

The footage was posted online and shared on Facebook more than 500 times. Tips and comments came rolling in immediately.

“We had messages coming in non-stop,” said Cassada.

Luckily, no one was hurt. The homeowner says their stolen items have been located.

Evansville police are working the case.

