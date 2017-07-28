Oakland City's new bike trail is almost finished

Get your bikes ready, work on Oakland City's new bike trail is nearly complete.

The 8-foot wide trail starts on West Street behind the service station and comes along the railroad track, finishing up at Wirth Park.

Oakland City Mayor Hugh Wirth says, with the Oakland City Police Department moving to its new location along the trail, it'll be monitored very closely for vandalism.

Mayor Wirth tells us this trail is also about creating a healthier community, adding, "communities are looking at any way they can to promote exercise and aerobics types and we feel this is a great effort in that regard."

Wirth says the path should be ready to go in just a few weeks.

