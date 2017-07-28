IU’s Pieroni, Grothe Win Bronze Medals at World Championships

Indiana University's Blake Pieroni and postgrad swimmer Zane Grothe each won a bronze medal with Team USA in the 4x200 freestyle relay on Friday at the 2017 FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Pieroni led off for the Americans, posting a time of 1:46.33 – the second-fastest mark in school history. Grothe anchored for Team USA with a split of 1:46.90 to win bronze with a total time of 7:03.18.

The medal is the second for Pieroni at this week's World Championships, as the IU senior won gold with Team USA in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay.

In the women's 200 breaststroke championship final, Lilly King placed fourth in the world with a time of 2:22.11, just missing the podium by 0.18 seconds. The time was the second-best time in school history.

King made quite the improvement in the event from the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, improving from 12th place and cutting over two seconds off her best mark in Rio.

Earlier in prelims, senior Ali Khalafalla had a great swim in the 50 freestyle, posting the second-fastest time in school history with a mark of 22.23. Khalafalla just missed qualifying for the semifinals, tying for 18th place overall. Also in the prelims, senior Josh Romany tied for 59th in the world, touching the wall with a mark of 23.30.

King will be back in the pool on Saturday when she begins competition in the 50 breaststroke. Joining her will be IU's Mohamed Samy, who will swim in the 50 backstroke. Prelims are scheduled to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET, with the finals session on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

For a complete broadcasting and streaming schedule for the 2017 FINA World Championships, click here. For a complete schedule of events for the week, go to FINA.org. Live results for the entire World Championships can be found here.