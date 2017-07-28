Otters Outfielder Chris Sweeney Playing with 'The Force'

Chris Sweeney was a part of the Kansas City Royals organization before joining the Evansville Otters back in 2014.

Since then, he has been coming back year after year. Now, in the outfielders fourth season at Bosse, Sweeney is batting right around .292, finally getting back into his groove after battling a groin injury for the past two seasons.

