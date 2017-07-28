Investigation ongoing after Owensboro man shot outside of liquor store

Get your bikes ready. Work on Oakland City's new bike trail is nearly complete.More >>
Homes, cars, a DNR truck, the new high school tennis courts, and a local church playground are all covered in green and red graffiti.More >>
Audubon Metals announced today that the aluminum producer will expand it's plant and add 39 full-time jobs.More >>
Law enforcement is on scene at a liquor store on 9th Street for a shots fired call.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies with the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force took Timothy Hudson into custody on Friday.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
