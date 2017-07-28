Investigation ongoing after Owensboro man shot outside of liquor store

An investigation has begun by police to find the person responsible for firing a gunshot that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Owensboro Police Department (OPD), officers responded to "a man with weapon" call at Jimmies Liquors on 9th Street in Owensboro around 4:25 p.m.

The press release from (OPD) states an Owensboro man was walking through parking lot when he was shot in the hip. The victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle, according to OPD.

Officers are investigating to determine who fired the gun. We will update this story once more information becomes available.

