PREVIEW: Otters host Schaumburg Friday in battle of playoff contenders

Coming off a sweep of Traverse City, the Evansville Otters will open a three-game series Friday against the Schaumburg Boomers at Bosse Field.

On Friday, it’s Kyndle Night at the ballpark and after the game, fans are encouraged to stay in their seats for a spectacular fireworks show. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening an hour before.

Evansville (37-26) has won five games in a row and is 5-1 during the current nine-game homestand.

The Otters beat Traverse City Thursday 11-7 to complete a third sweep of the season. In the series, Evansville outscored Traverse City 34-8, which includes 23 runs in the fourth inning.

Dane Phillips batted .500 with six RBIs and two home runs in the series against Traverse City. Phillips is currently enjoying the longest active hitting streak by an Otter this season with a 12-game streak.

Jeff Gardner has 18 home runs and 57 RBIs to lead the Frontier League in both categories. Gardner also has the most multi-RBI games this year for the Otters with 15.

Evansville received quality starting pitching in their sweep against Traverse City as Luc Rennie went seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for a win Tuesday and Max Duval struck out 10 in a complete game victory Wednesday.

In the sweeps against Gateway, Joliet and Traverse City this season, the combined starter ERA for Evansville was 1.89.

Left-hander Hunter Ackerman will get the start for the Otters in the series opener against the Boomers. Ackerman has won six straight starts with his last loss coming May 27 at Schaumburg. He pitched 5 2/3 innings while allowing six runs off nine hits in the loss to the Boomers.

Ackerman won his last start this past Sunday despite allowing seven runs off 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Schaumburg (41-21) leads the East Division by seven games heading into the series against Evansville. The Boomers dropped a midweek series to Southern Illinois before arriving at Bosse Field.

Earlier this season when Evansville visited Schaumburg on May 26-28, the Boomers swept the Otters.

The Boomers lead the Frontier League in batting average and ERA.

Schaumburg will start right-hander Brandon Quintero as their starter for the series opener. Quintero was recently acquired by the Boomers within the last couple weeks.

In his last start for Schaumburg on July 22 against Gateway, Quintero earned a win by going seven scoreless innings and only allowing two hits. He also posted seven strikeouts.

Courtesy: Evv. Otters Media Relations