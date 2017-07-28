Boil advisory issued for customers in Folsomville area

In consultation with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, it has been determined that the water customers in the entire Folsomville area should boil their drinking water. This precautionary measure is recommended because we are experiencing a drinking water problem within your service area.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five (5) minutes before using. Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until we notify you that it is no longer necessary.

Until we resolve this drinking water problem, we are also asking that you conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.

We appreciate your cooperation during this time and will update you as necessary until the drinking water problem has been solved. If you have any questions concerning the drinking water problem, please contact your water department at 812-567-8816.

Courtesy Tennyson Water Utility