One dead after Hopkins Co. crash

One person is dead after a wreck in Hopkins County.

The sheriff's office says the two-vehicle crash happened Thursday afternoon around 3 near the intersection of Nortonville Road and Saddle Club Lane.

We're told 19-year-old Breanna Bryan, of Madisonville, was heading east on Nortonville Road when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve.

Bryan's vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into the westbound vehicle of 51-year-old Shelia Cates, of St. Charles.

Bryan and Cates were both taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment. Bryan later died from her injuries.

