Convicted Evansville meth dealer sentenced to 20 years

Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely sentenced 44-year-old Darah Mariah Kammerer to 20 years behind bars this week for several drug-related felonies.

Following a two-day trial in June, a jury found Kammerer guilty in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

Kammerer was arrested after detectives with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force raided a home on Covert Avenue in October of 2016, and located methamphetamine, prescription pills, and a .380 caliber pistol inside.

“Drug dealers are preying on people with addiction,” explained Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall. “But in order to get drugs off the streets, we have to have information from the public to find these people.”

“This investigation was a result of concerned citizens notifying law enforcement and a concerted effort by detectives to find the person responsible,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Drug dealers are out to make a profit. We need people to call the anonymous crime reporting hotline We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME to clean up the streets.”

