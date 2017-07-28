Convicted Evansville meth dealer sentenced to 20 years

In consultation with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, it has been determined that the water customers in the entire Folsomville area should boil their drinking water.More >>
Ivy Tech officials said by 2025, the state indicated we will have one million job openings, 300,000 of which don't even exist yet.More >>
For the first time, Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are getting together to help students with their school supply list this Friday and Saturday.More >>
One person is dead after a wreck in Hopkins County.More >>
Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely sentenced 44-year-old Darah Mariah Kammerer to 20 years behind bars this week for several drug-related felonies.More >>
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy has been shot on East Jordan Rd. That road is off Hwy. 605 just south of Hwy. 67. Authorities are now searching for a suspect.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
