Funding for Illinois schools stuck in political limbo

We're three weeks away from the first day for many schools in Illinois.

Along with the excitement that a new school year brings, there's a lot of concern about money. That's because Senate Bill 1 has not been sent to Governor Rauner.

The bill was passed but the governor has said he wants to make changes to it. And while lawmakers are in Springfield for a special session, deciding what to do, local Tri-State school districts can do nothing but wait and hope.

As we've been reporting, the sticking point in Senate Bill 1 is the money for Chicago Public Schools. The governor calls it a bail-out that isn't fair to other districts in the state. He wants the bill right now and plans to "amendatory veto" it, asking lawmakers to take that part out.

Regardless, the state check to schools comes around August 10th. And they really need that money.

We've been reaching out to local school districts in Southwest Illinois. Many rely on that state money for *more than half of their annual budget and according to the Allendale school district superintendent in Wabash County, they still haven't received all of the money they were entitled to *last year.

The district is currently operating on reserves and the superintendent says they will be able to open and operate as long as they can. He's frustrated smaller school districts are being held hostage by what he says is a political game.

"School will start. Teachers are going to report August 14th. Students will report August 16th and, uh, we're going to get the 2017-18 school year off on a fine note. Um, throughout the building... money will not be the issue, it'll be education. Money is the issue for me, and the school board." says Allendale CCSD Superintendent, Robert Browser.

This school budget issue has a trickle down effect, as well. For example, in Wabash County, the Allendale School District buys diesel fuel locally for its buses.

If they don't have money to buy fuel that local business suffers as well.

We're in the process of contacting other local school districts in Illinois to find out how they are affected by this impasse in Springfield. We'll be bringing you that information and updates on the special session in Illinois.

