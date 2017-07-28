Funding for Illinois schools stuck in political limbo

Law enforcement is on scene at a liquor store on 9th Street for a shots fired call.More >>
Law enforcement is on scene at a liquor store on 9th Street for a shots fired call.More >>
Ivy Tech officials said by 2025, the state indicated we will have one million job openings, 300,000 of which don't even exist yet.More >>
Ivy Tech officials said by 2025, the state indicated we will have one million job openings, 300,000 of which don't even exist yet.More >>
One sample group of mosquitoes from a surveillance trap collected within the City of Evansville has tested positive for West Nile Virus.More >>
One sample group of mosquitoes from a surveillance trap collected within the City of Evansville has tested positive for West Nile Virus.More >>
In consultation with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, it has been determined that the water customers in the entire Folsomville area should boil their drinking water.More >>
In consultation with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, it has been determined that the water customers in the entire Folsomville area should boil their drinking water.More >>
For the first time, Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are getting together to help students with their school supply list this Friday and Saturday.More >>
For the first time, Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are getting together to help students with their school supply list this Friday and Saturday.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
President Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Friday announcing that Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, has been named White House chief of staff.More >>
President Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Friday announcing that Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, has been named White House chief of staff.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>