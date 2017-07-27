Police find one dog dead, another malnourished inside south Evansville home

Evansville Police and animal control officers discovered the home on S. Evans Ave. to be in "horrid condition."

Neighbors with their cameras rolling watched as authorities removed one malnourished dog and a dead dog from a south side Evansville home Wednesday.

Police told us they're investigating this is an animal torture and cruelty case.

The home is located on the 1200 block of S. Evans Avenue.

Police documents show the renter of the house is Antoin Mario Horne, 37-years-old of Evansville.

Horne's neighbors told us they smelled a foul odor, so they called animal control Wednesday.

Animal control and EPD then got a search warrant to enter the home. Police describe what they found inside as "horrid conditions."

The floors were covered in dried feces and matted fur.

Authorities found the deceased dog in a bathtub. They found the malnourished dog alive, locked in the basement with no food or water.

Police said the neighbors told them the offender, who "rents" the home, only comes by every few weeks.

Neighbor Cathy Davidson told us she watched in horror while animal control officials removed the dogs she used to see on a regular basis.

"It broke my heart seeing Miss Domino come out," Davidson described what it was like to watch authorities pull the dogs out from the home. "I'm just happy she's okay, but then I saw how horrible she looked, and I was like, how do you do that to an animal?"

Davidson said this wasn't the first time she notified authorities, worried about the dogs.

"Every time someone came out here, they'd put a note on the door, tell whoever it was to call," Davidson said. "It was always relayed to me that the owner of the animal had contacted them and assured them that the animal was okay. It's frustrating to me because we all knew that the animal was not okay."

Davidson is hoping authorities can change the way they respond to animal complaint calls.

EPD told us this is an ongoing investigation and they haven't made an arrest yet as of Thursday.

