Hydrofest tickets up for sale

We are just one month away from the return of hydroplane racing to Evansville.

The 2017 Hydrofest is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 1-3.

Wristbands are $10 for ages 13 and up. 12 and under get in free.

Wristbands are available at any Schnucks or Heritage Federal Credit Union location.

They are also available at the Evansville Museum and SWIRCA. $2 from every wristband goes to area non-profits which will be staffing the admission gates.

