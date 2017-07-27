KY schools team up to fill buses with school supplies for kids

Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public schools are teaming up to "Stuff the Bus."

The goal is to fill two buses with donated school supplies to help area kids in need.

One bus will be parked at the Frederica Street Walmart and another at the Walmart on Kentucky 54.

They'll be out tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., then on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is the first time the districts have put on this event.

Lists of school supplies recommended for various grade levels will be available in both stores, but supplies of all kinds are welcome.

Here are things they need:

paper

notebooks

pencils

pens

crayons

school glue

scissors

rulers

folders

binders

calculators

backpacks

These are among items that would help a local child begin the school year ready to learn.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

?