Former MLB player and manager coming to Owensboro

Major League Baseball's undisputed hit king is coming to town.

Former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose is coming to the Riverpark Center for "An Evening with Pete Rose."

With 4,256 career hits, Rose holds the MLB record.

However, he never made the Hall of Fame because he was banned from baseball for gambling on games while he was a player and manager.

The show will be on September 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday and range from $25 to $100 with a VIP option that allows for a meet and greet.

You can buy tickets at owensborotickets.com.

