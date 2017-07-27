Former MLB player and manager coming to Owensboro

We are just one month away from the return of hydroplane racing to Evansville.More >>
Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public schools are teaming up to "Stuff the Bus."More >>
Former Cincinnati Reds player and manager, Pete Rose, is coming to the Riverpark Center for "An Evening with Pete Rose."More >>
An The ‘big brother’ of the family, 35-year-old Kourtney Fields died Tuesday of a suspected heroin overdose.More >>
We're told in May, ISP began an investigation after a report of allegations of child molestation to the Pike County Prosecutors Office.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.More >>
