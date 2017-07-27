ISP: Pike Co. man arrested on child molestation charges

A Pike County man is in jail facing child molestation charges.

We're told in May, Indiana State Police began an investigation after a report of allegations of child molestation to the Pike County Prosecutor's Office.

ISP said the victim reported that as a young girl and through her teenage years, she was molested by 49-year-old Mickey Rowe of Pike County.

The woman said Rowe had molested her and had sexual relations with her dating back as early as 1997.

She said the inappropriate contact and relations continued through 2014 beyond her childhood years and into her adult life.

She also said that Rowe forcibly raped and injured her in early 2007.

Rowe was arrested and transported to the Pike County jail where he is being held on a $350,000 bond.

