Officials stepping up enforcement after heroin syringes found on road

The Wabash County Sheriff's Office is stepping up enforcement after finding needles sprawled over a gravel road.

They got a call that needles were all over 700 Boulevard North earlier this week.

Deputies picked up around 25 syringes. A field test showed they tested positive for heroin.

Sheriff Derek Morgan doesn't know who they belong to, but he says heroin can come to any community, even one as small as his.

Sheriff Morgan said they will saturate patrols in areas they believe have heroin in them.

