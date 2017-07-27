Arrest made in connection to heroin overdose

An Evansville man is behind bars accused of supplying the drug that killed a man.

“Kourtney had the biggest heart ever,” sister Ally Fields stated.

The ‘big brother’ of the family, 35-year-old Kourtney Fields died Tuesday of a suspected heroin overdose.

“It started with the lower things – marijuana, pills, drinking,” Ally said.

During an EPD investigation, police found through phone records, Fields was recently in contact with David Dimmett.

Investigators found a tan Chevy S-10 registered to Dimmett along Harlan Avenue. The truck drove away, but investigators followed.

Detectives say Dimmett ran a stop sign at Lodge and Madison Avenues.

Eventually, he made his way home to S. Lincoln Park. That's where he was arrested.

“We have to get this off the streets, it is taking way too many lives,” Ally explained.

We're told search warrants of the truck and home turned up even more drugs.

“It is a disease, addicts do not choose to be addicted to things.”

Kourtney moved back home in February, and wanted to be closer to family. Ally tells 14 News he struggled with addiction for years, but thought he could get clean this time. Now, his family is pushing for awareness as they await their final goodbyes.

“Get the people help that they need. Reach out. Make sure you're there for them and they know that, and tell them you love them,” Ally urged.

David Dimmett is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Field's visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Browning Funeral home on Diamond Avenue.

A mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Church.

