Local Illinois schools waiting on Governor to decide on education funding bill

School starts in about two weeks for the Allendale Community Consolidated School District.

"There will be schools in this state that won't be able to open up day one because they won't have the operating money to do so," says Superintendent Robert Bowser.

Bowser said that even though Illinois passed a state budget, smaller schools like his are getting stiffed without aid from Capitol Hill.

Last year, they were supposed to get state aid, but up until now, Bowser said only half of that came.

"I'm going into my fourth year of the superintendent, and this will be the first year that there's actually been a state budget," Bowser said. "I've played the wait and see the game for several years and I'm starting to get used to it. I would love to just see what it's like to have a real budget, and believe that we're gonna get our money when we're supposed to get our real money."

The school's fallen on hard times, having to dip into their reserves, and rearranging funding for programs. Those programs help pump money into the local economy. CJ's Fast stop is the district's go-to for diesel fuel in their school buses.

"They use anywhere from four to five gallons of diesel every month. Every penny counts it will hurt our business," says CJ's owner.

They are relying on Senate Bill 1, which passed the Democratic run House and Senate, but it's still awaiting the governor's signature.

Lawmakers are worried he may veto it because he believes it favors Chicago schools. Regardless, Bowser says the school year will start as scheduled on August 10.

