Ivy Tech "Trained & Ready" Campaign launched in Perry Co.

Ivy Tech officials said by 2025, the state indicated we will have one million job openings and 300 careers that don't even exist yet.

The program will provide advanced technical training, equipment, and scholarships for students.

"We have the need," Waupaca Foundry Human Resources Manager Gary Greubel said. "Our unemployment rates are down, employees will leave us or leave anyone just for a quarter, so we need to get the skilled work force up. It's a high paying job; get them in the house and develop them from there."

Perry County Business, Industrial Development Corporation, and the Perry County Community Foundation have partnered to make this happen.

As part of this initiative, work has begun on building a state of the art lab facility for the field of manufacturing technology.

Eventually, a Certified Nursing Assistant lab will be used to host CNA classes.

It's a $500,000 initiative that will benefit not only those in Perry County but surrounding areas as well. The goal is to get people in the area and keep them there.

We're told the campaign is two-thirds of the way funded.

"This is just a regional hub," Greubel said. "It's exciting to be in the area of this regional hub. Our foundry is 10 minutes away from this location, and we are going to take advantage of this opportunity."

The site will eventually change its name to Ivy Tech Tell City Career and Technology Center.

