Precautions taken to ensure safety at Vanderburgh Co. Fair

Vanderburgh officials are taking precautions to ensure your safety at the Vanderburgh County Fair.

So, what are those precautions?

We spoke to Fair President, Scott Berry, to find out what goes on behind the scenes to keep you safe.

"First of all, we deal with a reputable ride company, and they have a great reputation,; they've been in business for a number of years," Berry said. "They're obviously approved by the department of homeland security so you know we're dealing with a top notch company. If anyone comes out, they can trust that we've done the right thing, and we're working with a great company. They should enjoy the fair."

The Vanderburgh County Fair goes through Saturday.

