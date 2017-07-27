PREVIEW: Otters seeking sweep of Beach Bums

The Evansville Otters and the Traverse City Beach Bums will meet in the series finale Thursday at Bosse Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Thursday is German Heritage Night at the ballpark and the night will celebrate the German heritage in Evansville.

There will be German music played throughout the game. A limited number of Kraut Balls will be sold at concessions with discounted prices on Bratwurst and pretzels. The first 500 fans through the gates will also receive a mini German flag and fans will also have the opportunity to win special prizes.

Plus, it’s a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday as 16 oz. drafts are $2 and 32 oz. drafts are $4.

Evansville (36-26) beat the Traverse City Beach Bums 6-1 Wednesday behind a five-run fourth inning and complete game from starter Max Duval. In the series, the Otters have scored 20 runs in the fourth.

Duval now has three complete games this season, and recorded his sixth performance with 10 strikeouts or more this year.

The Otters have won four straight games and are looking for their third sweep of the season with Evansville having sweeps over Gateway and Joliet.

John Schultz has 12 RBIs in his last 11 games and Dane Phillips has hit safely his last 11--including multi-hit games in the last five.

In five games against the Beach Bums, the Otters have scored 53 runs.

Right-hander Diego Ibarra will start for Evansville Thursday. Ibarra took a no-decision after allowing six runs in three innings last Saturday against Washington.

Traverse City (24-37) will turn to right-hander Brian Bayliss, hoping to avoid a three-game sweep. Bayliss will be making his fourth start for the Beach Bums and he took a loss in his last start after allowing nine runs–five earned–in 3 2/3 innings.

