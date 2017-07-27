Police make arrest in Madisonville stabbing case

Ivy Tech officials said by 2025, the state indicated we will have one million job openings and 300 careers that don't even exist yet.More >>
The youth group brings about 30 teenagers each year to build homes with Habitat for Humanity.More >>
Vanderburgh officials are taking precautions to ensure your safety at the Vanderburgh County fair.More >>
Jasper police are hoping you'll recognize the men who stole video games from the Jasper Swap Shop.More >>
Evansville police say narcotics officers attempted to serve a warrant Wednesday evening at a home off Highway 41 and Lynch Road when someone took off in a car.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.More >>
Exclusive new poll by the Raycom News Network and Strategy Research, show U.S. Senator Luther Strange and former Chief Justice Roy Moore in a statistical tie less than three weeks before the Republican Primary for a statewide special election for Alabama's U.S. Senate. Robert Kennedy, Jr. leads on Democratic side.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
