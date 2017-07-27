Police make arrest in Madisonville stabbing case

We have an update on a stabbing investigation out of Madisonville. Police have made an arrest in the case.

Aaron Campbell, 34, turned himself in.

Madisonville police were called to a home on Tucker School House Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said 33-year-old Delbert Jones had been assaulted earlier that evening at Cross Creek Apartment Complex.

He was taken to Baptist Health for treatment.

Campbell is charged with assault.

