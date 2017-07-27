Tow trucks stationed at Twin Bridges during construction project

Law enforcement officials are taking extra steps to keep Twin Bridge traffic moving during construction.

You may have noticed a manned tow truck parked in the median on the Henderson side of the bridges.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King said it's there during peak travel times in case of an accident or stalled vehicle along the bridges during construction. They have another towing company on standby on the Evansville side too.

"We want to expedite the process if there were to be a wreck or a stalled vehicle to get it off the bridge," said Trooper King. "That's why we have our law enforcement there but also the tow services to go ahead and removed that wrecked vehicle or stalled vehicle so they can at least get the lanes of traffic to get people where they need to go."

Trooper King said so far, they have had no major accidents during the bridge work.

Work is expected to finish in the fall.

