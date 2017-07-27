Part of Fulton Ave. closed for CSX work - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Part of Fulton Ave. closed for CSX work

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers in Evansville.

Fulton Avenue is closed between Tennessee Street and Dresden Street until Monday.

CSX is working in the area. The road will be paved and reopened on Monday.

