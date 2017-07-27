Jasper police looking for video game theft

Jasper police are hoping you'll recognize the men who stole video games from the Jasper Swap Shop.

Police say the thefts happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the men took 19 video games for various gaming systems.

They left the store in what appeared to be a white or silver Mazda Hatchback. If you have any information, call Jasper police.

