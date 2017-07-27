Jasper police identify video game thieves

Jasper police have identified the two men who stole video games from the Jasper Swap Shop.

Police say the thefts happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the men took 19 video games for various gaming systems.

These guys have been identified! Thank you for the public's help!! pic.twitter.com/qVM6BwFPMR — Jasper Police Dept. (@JasperCityPD) July 27, 2017

