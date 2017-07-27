Jasper police identify video game thieves - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jasper police identify video game thieves

JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

Jasper police have identified the two men who stole video games from the Jasper Swap Shop.

Police say the thefts happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.  

Officers say the men took 19 video games for various gaming systems.  

