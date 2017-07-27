Megan's Minute with Otters Outfielder Brandon Soat - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Megan's Minute with Otters Outfielder Brandon Soat

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN

Brandon Soat is an outfielder for the Evansville Otters.

So far this season, he has a batting average of .254, he has 25 RBI’s, and six Home Runs.

Watch the video to learn more about him!

