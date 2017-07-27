IU’s King Qualifies for 200 Breast Championship Final at World Championships

We have an update on a stabbing investigation out of Madisonville.More >>
Law enforcement officials are taking extra steps to keep Twin Bridge traffic moving during construction. You may have noticed a manned tow truck parked in the median on the Henderson side of the bridges.
A judge could decide whether or not Martha Crosley will get some of her dogs back.
Jasper police are hoping you'll recognize the men who stole video games from the Jasper Swap Shop.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.
