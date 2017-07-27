IU’s King Qualifies for 200 Breast Championship Final at World Championships

Indiana University's Lilly King continued her great week at the 2017 FINA Swimming World Championships on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary.



In the 200 breast semifinals, King touched the wall in a time of 2:23.81 to qualify eighth overall for Friday's championship final. King's time is the second-fastest in school history, second only to her mark of 2:21.83 last month at the U.S. National Championships. At the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, King placed 12th overall with a time of 2:24.59.



King, who won the gold medal in the 100 breast earlier this week in world record fashion, also won a gold with Team USA in the mixed 4x100 medley relay. King will also compete in the 50 breast and women's 4x100 medley relay this week.



Along with King in the championship final of the 200 breast, four other Hoosiers will be in action on Friday. Both Blake Pieroni and IU postgrad Zane Grothe will be in the 4x200 freestyle relay for Team USA, while Ali Khalafalla and Josh Romany will start competition in the 50 freestyle.



Prelims are scheduled to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET, with the finals session on Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.



For a complete broadcasting and streaming schedule for the 2017 FINA World Championships, click here. For a complete schedule of events for the week, go to FINA.org. Live results for the entire World Championships can be found here.

Courtesy: IU Media Relations